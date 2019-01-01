Welcome to Camadia!

Camadia is a FREE to play, browser based, text based, online rpg.

Camadia is great for people that love games but just don't have the time to pay attention all the time.

Combat, Mining, Woodcutting, Fishing, Carpentry, Cooking, Blacksmithing, Hiking, Crafting, Hunting, Lockpicking, Farming and Magic are the skills that you can train.

Focus on one skill and master that skill or train them all, the choice is yours!





