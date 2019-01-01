Welcome to Camadia!

Camadia is a FREE to play, browser based, text based, online rpg.

Camadia is great for people that love games but just don't have the time to pay attention all the time.

Combat, Mining, Woodcutting, Fishing, Carpentry, Cooking, Blacksmithing, Hiking, Crafting, Hunting, Lockpicking, Farming and Magic are the skills that you can train.

Focus on one skill and master that skill or train them all, the choice is yours!

 
 

Screenshots

Detailed Maps

Colorful, detailed maps to clearly outline locations and to navigate the vast world of Camadia.

Inventory

Hundreds of highly detailed items with no limitations on how much you can carry.

Skills

Over 12 trades to master! Become a jack of all trades or obtain perfection by focusing on a single skill.

Overview

Clean, easy to use player interface and a friendly social atmosphere make Camadia a great place to have fun and pass time.